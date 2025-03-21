Condor Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $150.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $122.73 and a 1-year high of $169.62.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.