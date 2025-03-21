Condor Capital Management Acquires 99 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $482,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $236.26 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.44.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.56.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

