Condor Capital Management Acquires 4,182 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.28% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $20.21 on Friday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.