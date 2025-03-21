Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Alexander Davern Purchases 3,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Davern bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,758.02.
Alexander Davern also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Alexander Davern acquired 3,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$23,047.17.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
TSE:CMG traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.91. 71,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,807. The firm has a market capitalization of C$638.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.73.
Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Ventum Financial lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
