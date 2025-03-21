Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Alexander Davern Purchases 3,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Davern bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,758.02.

Alexander Davern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Alexander Davern acquired 3,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$23,047.17.

TSE:CMG traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.91. 71,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,807. The firm has a market capitalization of C$638.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Ventum Financial lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

