Computacenter (LON:CCC) Releases Earnings Results

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 161.50 ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Computacenter had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 2.64%.

Computacenter Trading Down 0.5 %

LON:CCC opened at GBX 2,610 ($33.84) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,232.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,286.03. Computacenter has a one year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.19) and a one year high of GBX 3,004 ($38.95). The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Computacenter alerts:

Computacenter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a GBX 474 ($6.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $23.30. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is 47.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,425 ($31.44) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.09) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCC

About Computacenter

(Get Free Report)

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.