Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2,689.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $115.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average of $124.46. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $137.14.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

