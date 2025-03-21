Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 0.5% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 50,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $69.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $63.18 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

