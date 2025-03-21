Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CYH

Community Health Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CYH stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $372.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,039 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 6,689,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after buying an additional 1,138,596 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,166,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,678 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,413 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.