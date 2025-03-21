Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,594 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE EOG opened at $124.32 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.78 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day moving average of $127.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

