Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.19% of Alliant Energy worth $28,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.49. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

