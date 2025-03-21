Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 9,382 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in PayPal by 9.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 100,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 436.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

