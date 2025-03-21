Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $173.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total transaction of $238,650.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,369,693.25. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,369,165 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

