Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $26.27 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $373.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.18 and its 200 day moving average is $373.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.90.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

