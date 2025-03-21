Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 16,976 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,976 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.24% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $10,019,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 41,439 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

FAPR opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.02 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

