Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,104,478 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,104,478 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GUT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,574 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

NYSE GUT opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

