Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
FTSL opened at $45.96 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
