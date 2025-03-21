Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of CubeSmart worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 9,614.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.1 %

CUBE stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.88.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

