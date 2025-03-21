Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.57% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,804,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,608.4% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 76,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 73,660 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,591,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,295,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 25,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKW opened at $114.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.76. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

