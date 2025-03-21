Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.65% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSIG opened at $19.04 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

