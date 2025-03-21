Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,229 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,588,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554,382 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,536,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,707,000 after purchasing an additional 164,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,628,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,778,000 after purchasing an additional 67,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,682,000.

SRLN opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

