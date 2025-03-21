Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,866,151. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.3 %

HubSpot stock opened at $596.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,632.60, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $717.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.29. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $853.32.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

