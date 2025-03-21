Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,644 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $94.15 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WHR. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

