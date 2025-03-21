Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 19,183 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.43% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLPX. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,025,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $67.47.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

