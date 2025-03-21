Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 13,671 Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.67% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TACK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 42,546 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Get Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF alerts:

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.56. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99.

About Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.