Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.23

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.229 per share on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

