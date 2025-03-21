Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Holdings Boosted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $357.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.67 and a 200-day moving average of $416.55. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.93 and a 52-week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

