Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.84 and its 200-day moving average is $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $101.01 and a 52 week high of $156.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after purchasing an additional 340,691 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

