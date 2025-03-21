Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) versus Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) Financial Contrast

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nukkleus and Collective Audience”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nukkleus $5.91 million 14.93 -$8.52 million N/A N/A Collective Audience $12.14 million 0.02 -$4.57 million N/A N/A

Collective Audience has higher revenue and earnings than Nukkleus.

Volatility and Risk

Nukkleus has a beta of -6.42, suggesting that its stock price is 742% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collective Audience has a beta of -1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.5% of Nukkleus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Collective Audience shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Nukkleus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nukkleus and Collective Audience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nukkleus N/A -117.96% 653.80% Collective Audience N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Collective Audience beats Nukkleus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors. In addition, the company provides software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. Nukkleus Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

