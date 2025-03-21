Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Increased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

