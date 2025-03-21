Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 61,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 152,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,601 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LDP opened at $20.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 7.83%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

