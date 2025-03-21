Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 324.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,724 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $32,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

