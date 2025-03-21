Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$67.22 and traded as high as C$68.64. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$67.27, with a volume of 67,471 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCA shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.50 to C$75.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

