Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.68. 718,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,919,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, General Counsel Karen Soares sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,299,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,719.40. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brady Patrick Priest sold 75,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,898,795.68. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,500 shares of company stock worth $1,197,500. Insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,585,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 386,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,769,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after buying an additional 2,360,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 150,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 65.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 862,621 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

