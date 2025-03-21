Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Trading 4.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 16,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Cloopen Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud communication services in the People's Republic of China. It offers River Soldier CRM, an intelligent marketing system and digital operation management platform; AI vision technology; Ladder AI Kernal, a natural language processing technology; Smart IVR, an intelligent navigation robot; Rongxi assistive robot technology; and Rongxi sparring robot that helps enterprises solve problems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.