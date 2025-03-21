Clear Investment Research LLC Increases Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 99,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

STIP opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average of $101.17. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.90.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

