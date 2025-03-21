Clear Investment Research LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 115.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.4% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565,226 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $402,061,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,227,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,509,000 after buying an additional 4,118,522 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 5,570,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,883,000 after buying an additional 2,865,603 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,872,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,679,000 after buying an additional 2,817,586 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

