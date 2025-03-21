Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %

C opened at $71.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.