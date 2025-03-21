Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SRAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 111.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 180,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

