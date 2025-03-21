Citigroup Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $317.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $347.00 to $317.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.48.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $246.00 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $239.50 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,682,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56,236 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,350,686,000 after purchasing an additional 109,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,209,338,000 after purchasing an additional 323,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $906,165,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.