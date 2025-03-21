Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.2% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after buying an additional 23,025,564 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646,591 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560,636 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

