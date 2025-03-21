Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Cintas alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,216,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $194.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $158.10 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

