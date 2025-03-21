Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 6,847 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Loews by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Loews by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Loews by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 47,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $4,043,343.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,705,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,165,301.52. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,860 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,463 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE L opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $72.91 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

