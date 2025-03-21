Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $642,967,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 111.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,469,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,121,000 after acquiring an additional 772,907 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $40,048,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6,456.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 185,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,556,000 after acquiring an additional 182,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,210,000 after acquiring an additional 170,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $198.66 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $203.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Read Our Latest Report on DRI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 7,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.71, for a total value of $1,313,399.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,708.02. This represents a 41.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.95, for a total value of $1,546,437.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,948.30. The trade was a 66.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,926 shares of company stock valued at $9,850,129 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.