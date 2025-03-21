Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 6,790 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,301 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $42.88 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

