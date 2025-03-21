Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,161,000 after buying an additional 577,320 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $41,588,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,021,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 371,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after purchasing an additional 218,688 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $21,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average is $106.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.69 and a 52-week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

