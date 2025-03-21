Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.23 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 528.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $252,042.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,448.83. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $429,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,242,722. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $79.32 and a 52-week high of $114.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.32.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

