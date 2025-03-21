Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.01 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 538.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,261 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in FMC by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in FMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FMC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 6,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Trading Down 2.2 %

FMC stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.