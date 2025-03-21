Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 3,145 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in MicroStrategy by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $302.07 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

