China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of China Shenhua Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,865. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

About China Shenhua Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.