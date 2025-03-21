Chardan Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Stock Price

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.03. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIOS Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,208,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 614,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

